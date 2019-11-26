My Hero Academia Art Imagines Rei Todoroki’s Pro Hero Suit

My Hero Academia has introduced fans to tons or pro heroes over the course of the franchise, and while many of them have been great examples of heroism there have been quite a few that show the darker edge to the series’ take on heroes. This includes one of the top pro heroes, Endeavor, who not only abused his children, but abused his wife to such a degree that she had to be hospitalized after all of that trauma in their marriage. But what if Rei Todoroki was able to flourish? What would it look like if she were the hero instead?

Reddit user Oriiwu did just that and gave Rei Todoroki the pro hero costume she deserves, and imagines her in an alternate universe where she not only desired to be a pro but was able to shoot to the top due to her grace, power, and skill. Check it out:

Oriiwu’s take on Rei’s hero look gives her a suit reminiscent of her son, Shoto Todoroki, and imagines she would take on the name of “Blizzard.” In this universe, Shoto’s shoulder straps are inspired by his mother, and she has an intense look that isn’t weighed down by the burdens of her past. There’s no quite telling if she had pro hero aspirations in the main series, however, because Endeavor snuffed all of it before she’s officially introduced.

In the main series, she’s been used as a way to craft a perfect hero heir, and it’s why she now has such a complicated relationship with her children, especially Shoto. It’s a trauma that the Todoroki family is still breaking down to this day, but maybe there’s still hope for Rei to embrace her quirk in the future? Seeing her free of that darkness would certainly be something fans would love to see.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.