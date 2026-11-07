My Hero Academia Reveals First Look at New 10th Anniversary Event

My Hero Academia is now in the midst of celebrating the TV anime’s 10th anniversary, and it has dropped a special poster for a new exhibition coming to Japan to help celebrate. My Hero Academia wrapped up the TV anime’s run with the eighth and final season late last year, but the franchise made a return this year as it kicked off a new celebration for its 10th anniversary. But there are still all sorts of events and surprises coming our way as part of the celebration.

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My Hero Academia will be coming to Japan beginning in 2027 with a special new exhibition highlighting the anime’s biggest moments and art over the years, and to celebrate this new exhibition has dropped its first look poster for the event. This new poster shows off a new look at Izuku Midoriya and all of the other heroes (along with Tomura Shigaraki and the villains) that you can check out below.

What’s Next for My Hero Academia‘s 10th Anniversary?

Image Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia is continuing to celebrate its 10th anniversary with some special events on their way to Japan early next year. Along with this new exhibition, My Hero Academia has also announced a special “Ultra Expo” taking place in Japan next Spring as a way to cap off this year long 10th anniversary celebration. Beginning with the return of the TV anime for a special epilogue episode and short released earlier this year, My Hero Academia has been keeping its heroic spirit alive for this major milestone.

My Hero Academia’s final anime releases successfully adapted the last bits of manga materials that creator Kohei Horikoshi had crafted for the story. It does seem like that’s going to be totally it, however, as the creator has already moved onto other new ideas as fans saw with a new one-shot story released with Shonen Jump earlier this year. That one-shot ended up doing so well that it was clear that fans are hoping to see it extended into a full series in the future. This really is the end of the hero era in many ways.

Is My Hero Academia‘s Anime Really Over?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia’s anime might have capped off Horikoshi’s original manga materials with its final releases this year, but it really does seem like there has to be at least one more project of some kind before fans can say a proper goodbye to the anime. This 10th anniversary celebration coming after the TV finale has sparked hope that there’s an even bigger future planned for the franchise somehow, and that could be accomplished with some kind of original anime effort.

My Hero Academia came to an end with a look at Deku and the others in their future pro hero careers, and fans would be appreciative of getting to see at least one final adventure with all of them in action as adults. It doesn’t need to be the most elaborate story, but one final villain letting all of the heroes show off their pro skills would be a great way for fans to truly squeeze everything they can out of the franchise.

Do you want to see My Hero Academia‘s anime continue, or should it just be done as it is now? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!