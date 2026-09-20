My Hero Academia Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Its Coolest New Release Yet

My Hero Academia is going all out this year to help celebrate the 10th anniversary of the anime’s original debut, and the franchise is coming back with one of its coolest releases yet to help commemorate the milestone occasion. My Hero Academia ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2024, but the anime didn’t come to an end until last Fall. That wasn’t even really the end of it either as the franchise returned for more new releases through the past year to celebrate the 10th anniversary.

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My Hero Academia’s anime continued beyond the end of the TV series finale with two more special releases keeping the story going, and there are even more projects on the way to help celebrate the 10th aniversary of the anime’s original debut. Now it’s set to return with one of its coolest projects yet as Toho Animation has revealed that My Hero Academia’s classic “You Say Run” has gotten a Plus Ultra remix that will be available for streaming very soon.

My Hero Academia Releases Special “You Say Run” Remix

Courtesy of Toho Animation

Toho has detailed via press release that as part of the My Hero Academia 10th anniversary celebration is a brand new version of Yuki Hayashi’s “You Say Run” theme with Electric Cellboy. This new version of the classic theme had made its debut as part of My Hero Academia in Concert’s tour stop in London this weekend, and will be releasing globally on September 22nd. Electric Callboy’s Kevin Ratajczak and Nico Sallach contributing new English lyrics to the classic theme in their work together with Hayashi, and Bones contributed a special key visual to help celebrate.

My Hero Academia’s new version of “You Say Run” will be streaming at the link here as well as being available on major streaming platforms. As the 10th anniversary celebration for the franchise continues, there are bound to even more surprises and fun things to keep an eye out for. It’s already been announced that My Hero Academia will be hosting a special event next Spring in Japan as a way to cap off this milestone celebration for the anime, so there’s plenty to look forward to in the weeks and months to come.

What’s Next for My Hero Academia?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

As My Hero Academia continues to celebrate the anime’s 10th anniversary, there’s all sorts of potential for fun new surprises for the franchise. It has wrapped up its adaptation of Kohei Horikoshi’s final manga materials with both of its epilogue specials released through the past few months, so unfortunately the story truly is over. There is still always a chance for something original, however, as fans have been hoping to see a new My Hero Academia feature film tackling an original story much like it had done in the past. Maybe even one that showcases more of all of them as adults.

The only wrench in that is the fact that creator Horikoshi himself has already moved onto new projects. Making his return to the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump this past Summer with a new one-shot story, the creator is already thinking ahead to whatever his next major project could be. Which means he might be ready to full move on from My Hero Academia following the end of this 10th anniversary celebration. But at least this new remix will keep it alive.