3 Anime to Watch If You Miss My Hero Academia

The anime industry is filled with shonen anime, but even amid the abundance of shonen series, My Hero Academia has emerged as one of the best, perfectly capturing what the shonen genre represents. The series literally goes beyond by featuring the characters’ growth, with none other than its main character, Izuku Midoriya, perfectly capturing this notion.

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Across its eight seasons and a total of 130 episodes, My Hero Academia has created an identity that can be very hard to replace. However, many great anime have emerged that can help fill the void in their own way. There are three anime, one of which features a protagonist who is just as kind, another that is the perfect new shonen anime, and the most similar of which is literally a prequel to the series.

3) Demon Slayer

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One of the best elements of My Hero Academia and why it feels so soothing to watch is its protagonist, Izuku Midoriya. While the shonen genre has created a pattern of protagonists with loud personalities, Deku’s shy and kind personality proves that it works just as well. He is constantly thinking about others and directs his anger toward the elements that are necessary. Many shonen anime have failed to capture this element, and if anyone comes close to doing so, it is Demon Slayer with its protagonist, Tanjiro Kamado.

In fact, to some extent, Tanjiro might even be more soothing to witness because, despite facing the traumatizing event of losing his family, he doesn’t lose his composure and instead remains determined to showcase kindness throughout, even toward demons, while never wavering from his goal. He is a respectful and kind human that one can actually strive to become. While the heavy action and beautiful animation are the cherry on top, it is the protagonist’s kindness that makes it familiar to My Hero Academia, which fans of either will love.

2) Black Torch

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Black Torch has emerged as the best new shonen anime of 2026, and there is a chance that fans have yet to discover it, which is why it makes the perfect anime to watch, not just because fans are missing My Hero Academia, but because it helps fill the void of shonen anime in general. This anime is based on a manga that came to a premature end after being cancelled, and hence the anime wraps up its run with only 12 episodes, making it a sweet pick for those missing the shonen genre.

There are multiple foundations in this series that make it familiar to some classic shonen anime like Naruto and Chainsaw Man. What makes it similar to My Hero Academia is how there is a special force in suits that goes on to fight monsters and stop their tyranny, as many more elements keep emerging throughout the anime. With only 12 episodes, there is not a single boring episode of Black Torch, making it perfect for the itch of craving another shonen anime quickly.

1) My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

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There can be nothing more similar to My Hero Academia to fill the void of its absence than My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. It is a prequel to My Hero Academia, taking place 5–6 years before Deku’s emergence. What makes this prequel so similar is how it features many characters who are already present in the main series, such as Aizawa, All Might, and many others. But it is the main character of the series, Koichi, who feels very similar to Deku.

In fact, with a very weak Quirk, Vigilantes also fills the void of what My Hero Academia initially implied: a story about a powerless boy being an anomaly in a world filled with people who have powers. Across its two seasons, the series perfectly showcases Koichi’s desire to be a hero, which he fulfills by becoming a vigilante. Meanwhile, classic characters like Aizawa and All Might also get their own shining moments that constantly remind you that you are watching nothing but My Hero Academia. With a third season of the series on the way, Vigilantes is the next My Hero Academia that fans can watch, and nothing else comes closer.