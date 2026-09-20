My Hero Academia to Return With Major Event After Anime’s Grand Finale

My Hero Academia has announced it has some big plans to help celebrate the anime’s grand finale. My Hero Academia officially wrapped up the final full season of the TV anime series last Fall, but the franchise has been keeping itself busy this year. With the start of the 10th anniversary celebration for the anime, My Hero Academia has revealed all sorts of cool new projects to keep it all going. This included some new anime releases taking place after the events of the TV anime series as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia recently held a special livestream in Japan featuring a couple of members of the voice cast, and it was here that they revealed a new event to commemorate the 10th anniversary in Japan. Capping off a year of new projects (that’s likely set to continue through the rest of the year with more surprises) My Hero Academia has announced a new “Ultra Expo” event coming to Japan in 2027. Check out the logo for the new event below.

My Hero Academia Ultra Expo Announced for April 2027

Courtesy of Toho

My Hero Academia Ultra Expo will be taking place in Japan on April 7-8 as a special two day event meant to cap off the 10th anniversary celebration for the My Hero Academia franchise. No concrete details have been revealed as to what to expect from the new event as of the time of this writing, but the official website for the event does tease that it’s going to be the largest event for the franchise in the anime’s long history. But while this is going to be an event exclusive for fans in Japan, hopefully there are elements that fans in international regions will be able to enjoy from afar.

My Hero Academia has really gone all out this year to help celebrate the 10th anniversary. The anime might have ended last year, but fans really didn’t feel its absence at all thanks to some cool new releases over the past year. Not only did My Hero Academia return for an official epilogue episode revealing more of Deku’s life as an adult pro hero, but then it also returned for a new short that revealed one final look at the future. But these new releases adapted the final materials left from Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga release.

What’s Next for My Hero Academia?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia’s story might have come to an end, but this event makes it clear that there’s still more on the way. There are all sorts of new ways the franchise can celebrate outside of potential anime releases, and those at Studio Bones have expressed their interest in the future of the franchise but aren’t interested in retreading older ground. But at the same time, the creator behind it all has already started to move on with new projects hitting the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

Series creator Kohei Horikoshi returned to Shonen Jump this Summer with a new one-shot story, Quit Laughing, Shijima, and the end of that story teased fans about a much wider world that could spark from the end of the chapter. The creator has started to plant seeds for their next idea, so it might be time to officially say goodbye to My Hero Academia with this upcoming event and get ready for whatever Horikoshi has planned next.