My Hero Academia’s Anime Can’t Really End Without One Final Movie

My Hero Academia has officially ended its TV anime run with some return specials released earlier this year, but it really wouldn’t feel like the franchise has gotten a proper ending without one final feature film to help say goodbye. My Hero Academia is now in the midst of celebrating its 10th anniversary, and made its comeback this year with two new specials adapting the final bits of manga materials from series creator Kohei Horikoshi. For all intents and purposes, the anime has indeed come to an end with the total end of its story.

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There’s just something about all of this that unfortunately still feels a bit incomplete. While series creator Kohei Hoikoshi has already moved onto new projects with Shonen Jump that are likely going to lead to a great future, there’s something about My Hero Academia that feels like there’s at least one more story to tell. That could be done with a new movie, and a final movie giving Deku and the others one last adventure as adult heroes would make for a great final goodbye to the anime for good.

My Hero Academia Needs One Last Movie

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Though the success of releases like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has meant that more anime franchises are coming to the big screen with new movie releases, there have been some alterations to the way these movies are made. There are feature films that continue to adapt manga materials as the next major phase in an anime adaptation’s story rather than come out with a brand new original story instead. But that’s never been the case with My Hero Academia as its films have always been covering original stories.

My Hero Academia comes from an older era of Shonen Jump where popular franchises took to the big screen with original stories that wouldn’t interfere too much with the ongoing canon of the TV series. With four films released over the course of the anime’s ten year run, each of these films offered big moments that felt like they fit right alongside everything else going on. Each of these films have gone on to their own success, and were a big part of the Summers in which they had released. But unfortunately there wasn’t really one for the anime’s grand finale.

My Hero Academia‘s grand finale was a big enough spectacle of its own that the anime was able to come to its proper conclusion the way that Horikoshi had set it up. The only lingering issue about that ending was that Horikoshi himself felt the need to continue exploring the adult lives of Deku and the other heroes following the final chapter. Because of this, there’s almost still a lingering thread for these characters that have yet to be explored one final time in the future that the creator has set up. There’s room for more of the story.

My Hero Academia Should Give Adult Deku One Last Heroic Moment

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Though it can be argued that My Hero Academia was never really about its big hero moments, and instead saw Deku changing what it meant to really be the number one hero with the way he ultimately got through to Tomura Shigaraki in the end. You can’t really blame fans for being a bit greedy about things, however, when even the anime’s production team returned for new adaptations exploring the heroic future that Deku and the others have opened up to. It’s all just begging for one final heroic story to really send them off well.

My Hero Academia needs one last movie to cover the future with an original story. Getting to see Deku and the others facing off against one last villainous threat on the big screen would not only help to properly cap off the 10th anniversary of the long running franchise, but also would help to give fans the closure the series still feels like it deserves. Because Horikoshi’s story had come to an end, but the anime itself is just open to a potential continuation. Especially as the franchise is teasing new announcements that could be coming soon.

My Hero Academia has announced that the franchise will be making appearances at both Jump Festa 2027 later this December, and also will be returning for a special My Hero Academia Ultra Expo event in Japan on April 7-8 as a final way to cap off the franchise’s 10th anniversary. If there’s a new movie, that would be the place to reveal it. But what are you hoping to see from My Hero Academia‘s anime future? Do you think it even has a future? Would you want to see a new movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!