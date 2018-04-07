Watch ‘My Hero Academia’s New Season 3 Opening, Ending

After months of waiting, the third season of My Hero Academia has finally premiered. Along with giving fans brand new looks at their favorite characters, the series also debuted new ending and opening theme sequences for the third season.

You should check them out! The opening theme, “[ODD FUTURE]” is performed by UVERworld and can be seen in the video above. The ending theme, “Update” is performed by Miwa and can be seen below:

My Hero Academia Season 3, Episode 1 is titled “Game Start!” and the synopsis reads as such:

“Summer Break Has Arrived! And Class 1-A Goes…Swimming?!

At last, summer break has arrived for UA! And because of the training camp’s proximity, several students are spending their vacation there. Because of this, Izuku, Mineta, and Makinari meet at the school’s swimming pool to train. The new season begins with lots of original scenes!”

The returning third season of the series is set to adapt the School Trip arc, which follows the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive. But recent clues from the most recent poster of the season teases that it could beyond this into the Hideout Raid arc.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the original mangawith series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.