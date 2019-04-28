My Hero Academia Recap: “All For One”

My Hero Academia‘s third season is nearing the climax of the Forest Training Camp arc as it kick starts the Hideout Raid arc of the series. This highly anticipated arcs is one of the biggest in the series thus far, and now fans of the series’ run on Toonami are beginning to see it unfold as the pro heroes begin their counterattack to save Bakugo from the League of Villains. Though as the episode soon reveals, it’s not smooth sailing as of yet.

How does All Might’s attack on the League of Villains turn out? and what of Midoriya’s small group who searched out for Bakugo on their own? Read on to find out what happened on the latest My Hero Academia on Toonami!

At the press conference, Aizawa is asked why he allowed the students to fight, and it was he worried that there could be an even worse outcome if they had not given that order. As for Bakugo’s kidnapping, the press is worried that someone with as much potential as Bakugo was kidnapped and possibly turned due to his violent actions. Aizawa, however, believes the villains don’t understand Bakugo’s drive to become a hero and he won’t be turned around so easily. Bakugo, meanwhile, strives to take down at least one of the villains as he tries to escape and it seems a big fight is about to break out, but Shigaraki gets everyone to calm down. With them not being able to come to an understanding, Shigaraki asks his teacher All For One to lend them his power. Midoriya and the others track Yaoyorozu’s device to a strange warehouse, but they are worried about how to proceed without giving their position away. The police has determined their are multiple hideouts, with the pro heroes broken into two groups. All Might and Gran Torino suspect All For One has made his move, and they prepare for a full on counterattack to take advantage of the press conference U.A. held to build up the villain’s confidence. Midoriya and the others head into an alley to avoid being seen, and use some night vision goggles to scope out the warehouse. In the warehouse, they find Nomus in the making. Meanwhile, the League of Villains is preparing to silence Bakugo as he tries to find a way out. But soon, the pro-heroes arrive and break through the walls of their base. All Might apologizes to Bakugo, but he’s now in good hands. Shigaraki has Kurogiri bring more Nomus over, but back at the Nomu warehouse it’s revealed the pros have arrived there as well. The pros have taken down the Nomu warehouse, and All Might prepares to take down Shigaraki once and for all. Kurogiri is taken down before he can warp the villains out, and Gran Torino reveals they have figured out all of the League of Villains’ true identities. Shigaraki flashes back to a time in his childhood where his teacher came to save him. He finds him in an alley, and takes him under his wing. Shigaraki’s beginning to lose hope, and All Might wants to know where All For One is. Soon, warps open up on each of the villains and Bakugo, and they all teleport out of there. Nomus begin to warp on the outside, and when Tsukauchi tries to get in contact with the heroes at the Nomu warehouse they are unable to. 2 minutes before this scene takes place, Midoriya and the others watch as the pro heroes take down the Nomus. Tiger reveals that something strange has been done with Ragdoll, but before Midoriya and the others can celebrate completely a dangerous aura rushes over them. A mysterious villain appears and says he took Ragdoll’s quirk. Best Jeanist tries to bind him, but the villain explodes out of the binding and a rush of energy crosses the warehouse as the episode comes to a close. (After the credits) In the destroyed aftermath, Midoriya and the others are holding their breath while Midoriya notes it was all over in less than a second. The moment gave them hallucinations of death, and Midoriya pieces together that this villain is All For One.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

