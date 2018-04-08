‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Season 3 Episode Order

The third season of My Hero Academia has kicked off to a great start as fans are already in love with the season’s first episode. But many have been wondering how much of the manga the series would adapt.

Well after the official website for the series confirmed that the season will last 25 episodes, fans should be happy to know that the anime is going to cover quite a bit of the original manga’s story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans were already aware that the third season was set to adapt the School Trip arc, but were only theorizing about how far the series would go. But now that the series is confirmed for a two cour run at 25 episodes (which Funimation also confirmed back when they announced the English dub), the teases for the following arc, Hideout Raid, are only more tantalizing.

In the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive. The Hideout Raid arc comes afterward, when a student does eventually get kidnapped.

Thanks to the tease of a major battle in the opening theme sequence revealing one of the final events of the Hideout Raid arc, fans are expecting the 25 episodes to encompass two major arcs of the series before the third season wraps.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the originalmangawith series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.