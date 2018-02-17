What The New ‘My Hero Academia’ Poster Tells Fans About Season 3

My Hero Academia is set to release its third season in April, and to whet the whistles of fans, the series revealed a new poster for the upcoming season. It features many of the Class 1-A students facing off against villains old and new.

But it also seems to imply that the third season could cover more than we expected at first.

My Hero Academia Season 3 Key Visual. The TV Anime Airs April 7th 2018. pic.twitter.com/KQCiViy1jA — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) February 16, 2018

The third season of the series is, for sure, set to adapt the School Trip arc, which follows the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

But the season could go on beyond this point into the next arc, “Hideout Raid.” In that arc, pro-heroes attack the base of the League of Villains in order to rescue that kidnapped student and there’s a huge battle at the end to cap it off. As you can see in the background of the poster, All Might is facing down All For One and that’s something that doesn’t happen until later in the Hideout Raid arc.

The characters involved in the poster as well also have key moments in the Hideout Raid arc and that could be why they’re in their superhero garb rather than their school uniforms as seen in the first trailer for the series.

If you are eagerly waiting for season 3 of the series, it recently revealed a new trailer teasing the season as well as an image teasing the season during its official announcement. Then, of course, is the currently running manga series that has just wrapped the arc beyond this, the “Internship” arc. If that’s not enough, why not lookup Horikoshi’s original one-shot Barrage?

Along with season 3 of the anime series, a film adaptation will also open in 2018. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also revealed its first key visualdepicting a character fans have never seen before.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.