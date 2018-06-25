‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 SimulDub Now Operating on Delay

My Hero Academia fans who have been following along with the anime series’ third season via Funimation‘s SimulDubs will have to wait a bit longer for the follow up to last week’s epic episode.

Funimation has announced that its My Hero Academia SimulDubs will now be operating on a two-week delay, as in previous seasons, rather than the next-day releases that fans have enjoyed throughout season three so far.

The next episode of My Hero Academia to be dubbed by Funimation will be “End of the Beginning, Beginning of the End” which is the 12th episode of season three and 50th episode of My Hero Academia overall. The dubbed episode will be released on July 7th.

Here’s the official statement from Funimation:

“Hey everyone! Heads-up that our same-day SimulDubs for My Hero Academia will now be moving back to a 2-week timeframe, like in previous seasons. We’re extremely grateful to our partners in Japan for making it possible to do as many same-day SimulDubs as we did this season.

Episode 50 SimulDub is set to air on 7/7, with new dubbed episodes continuing each week afterward. We’re excited to kick off this new arc and appreciate how much you all have supported us in working to make the same-day SimulDubs a reality! PLUS ULTRAAAA!!!”

When Funimation announced the My Hero Academia Season Three simulcast, they said that the first six episodes of the season would be available dubbed day-and-date with the Japanese broadcast.

“From rankings to polls to awards, My Hero Academia was without a doubt, universally recognized – by both fans and media alike – as the best in anime in 2017. The series truly resonates with the superhero lore and pop culture representations that North American audiences grew up with and continue to gravitate to,” said Gen Fukunaga, CEO and founder of Funimation, said in a statement announcing the SimulDub. “We’re excited to be premiering Season 3 on April 7 and to be able to once again simultaneously stream the first six episodes of My Hero Academia in SimulDub on the same day and date as the Japanese broadcast.”

Are you disappointed about the My Hero Academia SimulDub delay? Let us know how you feel in the comments!