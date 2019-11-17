My Hero Academia Debuts Nejire’s Quirk with Explosive Hero Battle

When My Hero Academia introduced The Big 3 of U.A. Academy at the tail end of the third season, fans were privy to Mirio Togata’s power. But there was a mystery as to what the other two could do, and thankfully that’s no longer the case as the latest episode of the series has shown them in action as they take on their hero duties alongside some of Class 1-A’s students. Ochaco Uraraka and Tsuyu Asui’s work studies have officially begun, and the two of them have surprisingly been recruited by one of the Big 3, Nejire Hado.

After making an impact last season through personality and design alone, Episode 68 shows off just how much power she’s been hiding through the use of her Surge quirk in the explosive battle that kicked off the episode against two huge villains.

Episode 68 sees two huge villains causing a ruckus as their brawl makes its way through the city, but Nejire soon calmly flies through the sky. With an “output level” of 30, she builds a spiral like energy within her palms and fires it out in a shockwave — that she dubs her “Nejire Wave” — that knocks down both of the villains. Ochaco and Tsuyu soon deal the final blow, but Nejire’s demeanor afterwards clearly indicates that she had no trouble taking down these giants with only 30 percent of her power.

Nejire Hado’s quirk is surge, which takes her own vitality to use. The reason she only channels about 30 percent of her power here is that it takes a toll on her stamina when she uses more energy for each blast. This quirk also allows her to use this golden spiralling energy to fly, and it’s a quirk with both high offensive and defensive capabilities. As the battles this season get more intense, it’s definitely going to be a powerful quirk in the hero’s arsenal.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.