My Hero Academia Season 4 Reveals New Opening, Ending Theme Details

My Hero Academia’s Shie Hassaikai arc is quickly approaching its final climactic battle of the Shie Hassaikai arc, and this means that the series will soon be kicking off a brand new arc. With a new arc comes a makeover for the fourth season itself as it enters its second round of episodes. This means that the fourth season will be getting a new set of opening and ending theme songs to celebrate the upcoming Remedial Course and Culture Festival arcs. The latest issues of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump revealed new details for the new themes, too.

KANA-BOON (a group most anime fans might recognize) will be performing the new opening theme, “Star Marker,” and Ryokuoshoku Shakai has been confirmed to perform the new ending theme for Season 4, “Shout Baby.” There’s unfortunately no confirmation as to when the new themes will kick in, but it should be soon as the final episodes of the Shie Hassaikai arc approach.

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season has been confirmed to run for 25 episodes in total, and the Shie Hassaikai arc will be most likely wrapping up completely in the next one or two episodes. This will leave a 12-13 episode batch for the next two arcs of the series, but it shouldn’t be a major problem. The Remedial Course arc was one of the shortest in the entire series overall, and catches fans up on what Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki have been up to this whole time.

The arc that follows, Culture Festival, isn’t terribly elaborate either and will serve as a nice way to end the fourth season and tease what’s next to come in a potential Season 5. After all of the intensity of the Shie Hassaikai arc, Season 4 will be coming to an end in a much less intense place than fans had ever expected.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. Funimation will soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America sometime later this year.

via Crunchyroll