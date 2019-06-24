My Hero Academia Season 4 Trailer Makes Major Season 1 Throwback

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia has a few of what can certainly be considered iconic moments throughout its run so far, and one of the most memorable is from the very beginning from the series in which All Might takes on Midoriya as his successor. It’s the moment that hooked a lot of early on, and it’s quite surprising to remember that it happened several years ago as the anime progresses into its fourth season.

The first full trailer for the fourth season gave fans a look at many of the new characters, dangers, and action to come in the next arc of the series but also featured an ingenious call back to that very first episode where All Might tells Midoriya he has what it takes to be a hero.

As highlighted by @bnhaofficial on Twitter, there’s a scene in which All Might delivers some emotional news to Midoriya and it’s framed exactly like when All Might took Midoriya under his wing in the series premiere. Without giving too much away, this is an especially notable connection considering the weight of what All Might tells Midoriya in this exact moment. Midoriya is hit with the same cluster of emotions as he did back then.

There’s a lot of sense in this callback to the first season considering that Season 4 is basically a brand new era for the series. After the status quo shakeups in Season 3, the hero world is without All Might and Midoriya has taken some crucial steps in becoming a pro hero himself. With this new status quo comes a danger rivaling this new era, and Midoriya’s going to need to firmly take over for All Might now more than ever.

My Hero Academia Season 4 is currently scheduled to premiere on October 12th, and you can check out the first full trailer here. Are you all caught up and ready for the new season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments and talk to me directly @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.