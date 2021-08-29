My Hero Academia Animator Withdraws Credit Amidst Animation Downgrade

✖

My Hero Academia is in the midst of season five, and the show has hit its stride at last thanks to the villains. If you did not know, the series pushed forward with its My Villain Academia arc this month, and the debut has kept eyes trained on the League of Villains. But in light of an animation dip, one animator is showing fans what season five is missing out on.

The whole thing came to light when Sakuga Brasil was pointed towards Vincent Chansard, a freelance animator who contributes to shows like My Hero Academia. The artist did several scenes for the show's most recent episode, but it turns out they weren't done to their fullest potential. Chansard wasn't happy with his drafts being butchered, and Sakuga Brasil says the animator asked to withdraw credit from the new episode.

"I was the one who asked to not be credited in the episode, I usually ask for it when I feel I am not in control over the quality in the final product," Chansard shared. "It is absolutely not the fault of the very caring team who have treated me with a lot of respect considering the circumstances."

Continuing, Chansard went on to shed more info on the episode and how season five is working behind the scenes. The artist says he knows for a fact that work carried on this My Hero Academia episode "until it aired" so there was no room for redos. This is why Chansard's ambitious cut was simplified a great deal, and the artist decided the final product wasn't up to his standard. You cannot blame the artist for withdrawing his name from the credits, and My Hero Academia fans can only hope Chansard gets the chance to show off in season five's final arc before it ends. And if not, well - you can find his stunning work over on Twitter here.

What do you make of this animation debacle? Do you have any complaints about My Hero Academia this season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.