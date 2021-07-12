My Hero Academia Season 5 Details Upcoming Original Episode

✖

My Hero Academia has shared new details about the upcoming original episode coming next in Season 5! The anime is now making its way through the Endeavor Agency arc for Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series for the second cour of the fifth season, and with it has started showing what Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki's work study under Endeavor will be like. This next episode of the series was reported to be an upcoming original for the anime, and now it's going to show us some of the other students' work studies in action too.

Episode 104 of the series is titled "Long Time No See, Selkie" and like its title suggests, it will be tying back to an original anime episode during the student's internships before in a previous season with the return of the Sea Rescue Hero: Selkie. Selkie's going to be requesting help from Ryukyu's agency, where Tsuyu Asui and Ochaco Uraraka are working at once more, so we'll be getting to see more of these young heroes in action soon enough.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

The synopsis for Episode 104 of the series (as spotted and shared by @Atsushi101X on Twitter) has been revealed, and it details what we can expect to see from this original episode with the following, "Ochaco, Tsuyu, and Nejire from the Big 3 are interning at Ryukyu's agency. Suddenly, they hear news about a factory that produces the quirk-boosting drug 'trigger' exploding and putting a mountain on fire in a country called Kaflin. Then the pro hero Selkie sends them a Team-Up request?"

It seems that in the long time since we have seen Selkie in the anime series prior, the hero has still been operating on the sidelines. It was previously revealed that the hero students should only work their new mandatory work studies under more of the proficient heroes so Tsuyu couldn't return to Selkie's agency, but at least with this episode we'll get the reunion between the two and Selkie will get to see just how much Tsuyu has grown since their time together.

But it's also an original episode of the season, and those are definitely released to divisive responses among fans. What do you think of My Hero Academia releasing another original episode in Season 5? What are you hoping to see in this new story? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!