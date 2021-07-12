My Hero Academia Season 5 Shares New Endeavor and Hawks Posters

✖

My Hero Academia has shared new posters for Endeavor and Hawks to celebrate the next half of Season 5! The anime has finally returned for the second cour of its fifth season following a short break, and it has kicked off a brand new arc in which Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki are working under Endeavor for their mandatory work study. All the while, some strange new elements have started to develop as Hawks is investigating the villains as they prepare for some sort of large scale plan in the coming months.

So not only have we seen Hawks work in the shadows, the newest episodes of the series have shone a brighter light on how Endeavor's work as the top hero has changed since his battle against the High-End Nomu at the end of the fourth season. With this new focus on both Endeavor and Hawks, the anime has celebrated the start of this new cour with some slick new posters for the two pro heroes. You can check them out below from the anime's official Twitter account with the first being for Endeavor:

The second is for Hawks:

The anime's fifth season is currently focused on Endeavor and Hawks, but soon enough we'll be seeing more of the villains we caught a glance of in the opening theme sequence and the latest episode. The season's only really getting started from here, but what do you think? Are you excited to see what's to come in the rest of My Hero Academia's fifth season? How have you liked the new season so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!