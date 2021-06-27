My Hero Academia Shares First Look at Ochaco's New Costume

✖

My Hero Academia's anime has shared the first look at Ochaco Uraraka's new hero costume with its newest opening for Season 5! My Hero Academia's newest episode took the first steps into the next major arc for its fifth season, and with it has also officially kicked off the second cour of the season. All of these new changes also come with a fresh coat of paint for the anime as it also means that it has been updated with a brand new set of opening and ending theme sequences. As fans have come to know from such updates, there are plenty of goodies to spot.

The newest opening theme sequence for My Hero Academia's fifth season is now different as there are lots of looks at what's to come not only in the Endeavor Agency arc but the fan favorite villain focused arc to follow. This also comes with some updates for our favorite heroes as well as it proves that Izuku Midoriya isn't the only one to make updates to his hero gear. The newest opening, in fact, gives us our first look at Ochaco's updated hero costume. Check it out below:

Appreciate #MyHeroAcademia slipping in new Uraraka's new hero gear in the new Season 5 opening truly blessed lol pic.twitter.com/HWlLGqjrvI — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) June 27, 2021

While this newest arc will be focusing on Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki's time working under Endeavor, the other members of Class 1-A will also being going on their respective mandatory work studies. Ochaco and Tsuyu will be resuming their work under Ryukyu once more just like they did during their internship in the fourth season, and just like Izuku has, Ochaco has been improving in her own smaller ways that we have not been able to get much time to focus on in the season.

This results in the updates to her costume that we can see in the new opening. They include a set of adjustments to her helmet and gauntlets, but the explanations for the changes will be addressed in a future episode as the arc continues. For now, it's just another great example of how this series is moving forward even when Izuku is not at the center of attention.

