My Hero Academia Thread Gives Insight Into Season Five's TV Ratings

My Hero Academia's fifth season of its anime is preparing to finish the storyline that pit Class 1-A against Class 1-B in the Joint Training Exercise, with the two rival classes attempting to decipher just which is the strongest when it comes to their paths as professional crime fighters, and a new social media thread has given us an idea of how the latest adventures are doing in terms of ratings. Though this latest saga is set to come to a close, season five will have plenty more surprises for fans as two new arcs are set to begin.

The creation of Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia has easily become one of the most popular Shonen franchises in the world today, blowing past much of the competition when it comes to ratings and merchandise sales. With this year seeing the manga entering into its "final chapter", the fifth season continuing to tell its tales, and a new movie to launch this summer in My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission, it's clear that the popular franchise introduced in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump is going to hold onto its level of popularity for some time to come.

Twitter User Shibuya Smash began a thread that breaks down the ratings of My Hero Academia's fifth season in Japan, showing how the number of viewers has fluctuated throughout the Joint Training Exercise Arc that has seen a "hero civil war" erupt within the halls of UA Academy:

My Hero Academia season 5 Kanto region TV viewership rating memo thread. March 27th episode 1 - 3.2%

The Joint Training Exercise Arc has received a mixed reception from fans of the popular Shonen franchise, though many readers of the manga have been waiting for the arrival of the next storyline, which will focus on the antagonists of the League of Villains battling a threat outside of the realm of heroes. Giving viewers more of a look into the background of villains such as Shigaraki, Toga, Twice, and more, expect some big changes for the future of My Hero Academia as a result of this dark storyline that is set to take place shortly in the fifth season.

