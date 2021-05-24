My Hero Academia Art Remakes the Anime as a Cartoon Network Hit

✖

My Hero Academia has come a long way since its debut, and the series has only grown in light of its hit anime. The TV series is thriving these days as season five moves through its first arc, and fans are glued to everything that's going on. Of course, this means the fandom is living with all sorts of online tributes, but one fan went the distance with their pro hero project.

The piece comes from Twitter user Doodlelot as you can see below. The artist decided it was time to reimagine My Hero Academia in a style very different from what we're used to. That is why 'My Toony Academia' is a thing now, and this makeover proves our heroes can easily transcend anime's bounds.

As you can see, the artist reimagined the top fighters of My Hero Academia as Cartoon Network superstars. The cartoony makeover clashes with the anime's usual take on Class 1-A. From Bakugo to Ochaco, these tooned out redesigns are pretty perfect, so we have to give kudos to Doodlelot on their work.

In this first sketch, fans can find Denki and Kirishima posing with a frustrated Bakugo. The trio looks oh-so chaotic, and Kirishima's Crocs pretty much make this drawing a masterpiece.

The second piece focuses on the League of Villains because every hero needs a nemesis to fight. Eri is the only exception as the cinnamon roll is shown colorfully in this sketch. But as for Toga and Overhaul, they look terrifying in this shot even though Shigaraki takes the prize for first.

As for the rest, the My Hero Academia sketches show off tons of heroes with Izuku often taking center stage. Others like Tokoyami, Tsuyu, and Jiro show up as well. Each design fits the series just right, so we can't say we are against a cartoon crossover ever coming for My Hero Academia.

