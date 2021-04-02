My Hero Academia Season 5 Readies for Episode 90 with New Stills

✖

My Hero Academia Season 5 is readying for Episode 90 of the series with some new preview stills ahead of its premiere! With the Spring 2021 anime schedule now officially kicking off, the same can be said for My Hero Academia's fifth season as well. While the anime officially returned last week as the start of the Spring season, the first episode of the new season was focused on an original adventure meant to reintroduce fans to the extended cast of characters for fans who have not really kept up with the series in the past year.

This is going to change with the next episode of the series, however, as Episode 90 of My Hero Academia's fifth season will be picking up with Kohei Horikoshi's original manga story once more as it lays the final steps of the Pro Hero arc started at the tail end of the fourth season and begins the set up for the next main arc of the anime series, Joint Training. Here's a look at what's to come with the first batch of preview stills for the episode spotted by @Atsushi101X on Twitter:

Just as was teased with the first promo for Episode 90 of the series, the preview stills for the episode tease the conclusion of the intense confrontation between Endeavor, Hawks, and Dabi following the fight with the High-End in the final episodes of the fourth season. There's also the promise that we'll see more of the other intense cliffhanger from last season as Deku seems to be having a much clearer vision of the Vestiges inside One For All.

With this being the first real story episode of the new season, we'll see how the various pieces of the arc to come will be put into place. Because while the bulk of it will be focused on a series of fights between Class 1-A and 1-B, there will be several problems bubbling just under the surface for the episodes to come.

But what did you think of My Hero Academia's Season 5 premiere? Excited to see the next episode kick off the main story? What are you most excited to see in the next episode?