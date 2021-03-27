My Hero Academia Returns to TV with Season Five Premiere

✖

The day has finally arrived with My Hero Academia's premiere episode of its fifth season landing, introducing a brand new training exercise for the heroes of Class 1-A as the Shonen franchise makes its grand return to the world of anime. Though the main event of this series for Deku and his fellow aspiring heroes will be their battle against Class 1-B, the fifth season will have plenty of surprises for fans as the episodes are released on a steady clip.

The fourth season of the series ended with quite the cliffhanger, as Deku came face to face with the previous wielders of the Quirk known as All For One. With the League of Villains unleashing a High-End Nomu to test the mettle of the two top heroes in Endeavor and Hawks, expect Shigaraki and company to make a big splash after playing "second fiddle" to the likes of Overhaul and Gentle Criminal throughout season four.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

Though the anime has plenty of additional material to cover before it hits the current events unfurling in the pages of the manga, fans are nervous that My Hero Academia's days are numbered as the latest arc of the series was touted as the "Final Arc". Needless to say, fans will have some big moments to look forward to as some of the biggest battles in the franchise's history have yet to make their way to the anime proper. On top of this, this summer will also see the arrival of the third feature-length film in the franchise, which promises a new adventure for Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki.

The official description of this first episode of Season Five reads as such:

"When Izuku and the others were spending their morning in the 1A classroom, there's an announcement that they'll have an 'emergency training'. The topic is 'villains are infiltrating UA High School'. This time, the ones who will act as villains are Hado and Tamaki. While struggling in their fight, each and every one of 1A students is making the best use of their quirks and they fight with everything they have."

What did you think of the premiere episode of My Hero Academia's fifth season? What predictions do you have for the training exercise that will pit Class 1-A against their rivals in Class 1-B? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.