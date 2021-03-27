My Hero Academia Debuts Season 5's Opening and Ending Themes: Watch

✖

My Hero Academia has debuted its new opening and ending theme sequences for Season 5 of the series! After much waiting, the fifth season of the anime has returned to kick off the fifth anime anniversary for the franchise overall. While the first episode of the series does not quite get into some of the major cliffhangers left from the fourth season, it does re-introduce all of the young heroes of Class 1-A. This is especially important for what's to come next, and this next phase of the story is teased through the new opening and ending sequences.

With the first episode of the new season now officially making its debut, it's also the debut of a new set of openings and endings. They're much different than what fans might have seen from the series before too. The new opening theme is titled "No.1" as performed by DISH, and the new ending theme is titled "Ashiato" as performed by The Peggies. You can check out both the new opening and endings below!

My Hero Academia TV Anime Season 5 OP. pic.twitter.com/aDDvHqCtbO — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) March 27, 2021

My Hero Academia TV Anime Season 5 ED. pic.twitter.com/9ZFgO1XzTZ — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) March 27, 2021

My Hero Academia's fifth season has yet to reveal how many episodes it will be sticking around for, but the new season is tackling the Joint Training arc of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series. As fans can see in the new opening, this arc features a joint training exercise between Class 1-A and Class 1-B as they form small teams to test how much they have grown in the time since they have entered the school.

This won't be the only major draw of what's to come as we can see by the new opening as well with the inclusion of returning Hitoshi Shinso to the fight. After his debut during the Sports Festival in the second season, he's been working on the sidelines to better himself and potentially make his way into the hero course by figuring out how to use his quirk in practical battle.

But what do you think of My Hero Academia's new opening and ending for Season 5 so far? How do they compare to the previous openings and endings in the anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!