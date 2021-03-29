My Hero Academia Season 5 Made a Notable Error with Dabi's Cliffhanger

✖

My Hero Academia has come forward with its new season, and all eyes are on the anime right now. Of course, the season premiere drummed up a lot of conversation, and its cliffhanger prompted the most discussion yet. After all, fans were united with Dabi in the clip, but there is something off about the baddie here.

If you are caught up with the anime, then you will know what's up. The whole thing began when Endeavor enjoyed a flashback to his battle with the High-End Nomu. It was there fans watched as he and Hawks convened over the monster, but it didn't take long for another to join them. Dabi showed up to confront the Number One hero... but there is something strange with his ears.

All you have to do is look very closely at his ears. If you will remember, Dabi has had burnt ears in the past. His ears were all scarred up in the past, so the burns from Dabi's jaw join up with his ears. But as. You can imagine, that was not the case in this season's premiere.

You can see above that Dabi's ears are totally untouched by burns. The pale skin sticks out pretty well in this shot given its smoky background. So if there was ever a time to notice this mistake, it would be now. However, this is not the first time Dabi has suffered an oversight like this, and it most likely won't be the last.

Hopefully, Dabi will get his ears back to normal by the time he shows up in episode two. Season five has set up the villain for an immediate return, so he will back showing up before My Hero Academia fans shortly. And this time, we think his ears will be back to normal.

What do you think about this oversight? Did you even notice this My Hero Academia blip?