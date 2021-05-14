My Hero Academia Promo Teases Class 1-A's Fiery Counterattack

✖

My Hero Academia is teasing Class 1-A's fiery counterattack with the promo for the next episode of the series! The Joint Training arc of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series continues to be adapted with each new episode of My Hero Academia's fifth season, and the third bout of the matches between Class 1-A and 1-B officially got started with the newest episode of the series. There's a lot of pride riding on the results of this match for a number of reasons, and both Shoto Todoroki and Tenya Iida have taken point with the start of this battle.

The two of them found themselves struggling against Class 1-B's Juzo Honenuki, and this continued even to the end of the episode. But there was a distinct turning point as Iida revealed he had a trick hidden up his sleeve with an important quirk upgrade. It seems we'll be seeing how the rest of this fight shapes up along with Todoroki's own fight in Episode 96 of the series. Check out the promo below:

Episode 96 of the series is teased to be the conclusion of this third match overall as Iida will be using his new Recipro Turbo upgrade, and Shoto Todoroki finds himself in a new fight against Class 1-B's Tetsutetsu Tetsutetsu. As per the preview, Tetsutetsu seems to have been training to withstand high heat like Todoroki's flame quirk, so it's going to be exciting to see which of these two actually fight one another in this situation.

Given that the score between the two classes is tied at the moment, it's a pivotal battle for both sides. Thankfully, it won't be much longer until we see how this all shakes out with the next episode. But what do you think? How are you liking the fights between Class 1-A and 1-B so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!