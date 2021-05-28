My Hero Academia Promo Teases Surprise One For All Glitch

My Hero Academia is teasing a surprise One For All glitch with the promo for the next episode of the series! The fifth season of the anime series has been making its way through the Joint Training arc of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga, and it will soon be reaching a new climax as the Summer 2021 season fast approaches. While fans have been made aware of what's to come next in the season through its early promotional materials, there are still lots of questions about how the joint training exercise between Class 1-A and 1-B will come to an end.

The newest episode of the series ended with a tease that the final match of the exercise will begin as Izuku Midoriya and Hitoshi Shinso will finally get their rematch as they take their place on opposing teams, but a big question was lingering over Izuku's quirk acting funny. It seems that the worse will come to pass if the promo for the next episode is any indication. You can check it out in the video above!

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Episode 98 of the series is titled "That Which Is Inherited," and the title further emphasizes that we'll see a return to that major One For All mystery that kicked off the fifth season. When the season began, we saw Izuku have a strange dream within the One For All space that allowed him to look into its origins between All For One and One For All's first user. He even got a glimpse at the other vestiges for the first real time.

Just as teased with the cliffhanger of the newest episode, it seems Izuku's One For All will be acting up as he takes on Monoma, Shinso, and the rest of the 1-B team. Given Monoma's ability to copy quirks, and Shinso's brainwashing activating One For All's inner vestiges before, this seems like the perfect storm to bring about whatever seems to be going on within Izuku's body.

But as fans were clued into pretty early on (and fans of the manga have been waiting to see), this will mark a huge turning point for Izuku and One For All going forward. What do you think? Are you excited to see what's going on with Izuku in the next episode? How are you liking My Hero Academia's fifth season so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!