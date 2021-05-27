My Hero Academia Debuts First Stills From Episode 98

✖

My Hero Academia's Joint Training Exercise Arc is about to come to an end, but that storyline has been saving the biggest battle for last as Deku is set to test out his powers against the brainwashing hero known as Shinso, and the franchise has revealed the first images for its ninety-eighth episode. With Class 1-A currently one victory above their rivals in 1-B, thanks in part to the flawless victory that Bakugo and his friends were able to pull off during the last episode, it's clear that this final battle is the most important.

Shinso is definitely an interesting character in this current storyline, as he is neither a part of Class 1-A or 1-B, but is still attempting to become a professional crime fighter. While his Quirk of brainwashing was strong enough on its own, the training that he put into mastering his powers has allowed him to change his voice thanks in part to his "persona chords", which will be a serious hurdle for Deku to overcome. This won't be the first time that Izuku and Shinso have battled against one another, as they had a brief encounter during the Sports Festival, so this is definitely a rematch that has been a long time coming.

Twitter User Atsushi 101X shared a good number of preview images for this week's upcoming episode of My Hero Academia, which won't just begin the final battle between the classes of UA Academy within the Joint Training Exercise, but will also have a major surprise in store for Deku:

My Hero Academia Episode 98 Preview Images.

When the Joint Training Exercise Arc comes to a close, this won't be the end of the fifth season of the Shonen franchise, with the next arc actually taking the spotlight away from the young heroes and placing it squarely on the antagonists within the League of Villains. With Season Four mostly putting Shigaraki and his band of villains in the corner, focusing on the likes of Overhaul and Gentle Criminal instead, anime fans can expect some major revelations as the backgrounds of several antagonists will be revealed, including the likes of Shigaraki, Toga, Twice, and more.

Who do you think will come away the victor in the final battle of the Joint Training Exercise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.