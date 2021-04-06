My Hero Academia Introduces One For All's Vestiges

✖

My Hero Academia introduced One For All's past vestiges with the newest episode in Season 5 of the series! The much anticipated fifth season of the anime is now well underway as part of the Spring 2021 schedule, and this means that the stage has been set for its first full arc adapting Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series. Before it can do that, however, the newest episode of the series wraps up the final moments of the Pro Hero arc that began with the final episodes of the fourth season. Which means we finally got to see more of that big One For All cliffhanger.

The fourth season ended on a major cliffhanger that saw Izuku Midoriya waking up in a strange black void that seemingly was in the depths of One For All, and the newest episode of the series confirms this to be the case as Izuku not only learns about the origins of his One For All powers but he gets a close look at the vestiges of the power before him.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Episode 91 sees Izuku wake up within a space inside of One For All, and while he can't speak, he can see clearly the image of Nana Shimura, who held the power before passing it on to All Might. Izuku doesn't know her name, but it seems she's the only one he can see completely clearly as the others are draped in multiple colors. He doesn't know them, but quickly makes the connection that these were the people he saw silhouettes of during the Sports Festival.

This is his first clear look at the past holders, and it even includes a spiritual form of All Might. While he's the only one who can be seen in this way, there are two vestiges that are completely covered in shadow. He can only see their outlines. This isn't including the very first user, who gets a clear vision of together with All For One as he sees the origins of this power play out in front of him.

What did you think of the first full look at One For All's vestiges? Curious to learn more about them in the anime? Any guesses as to what the final two vestiges might look like? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!