My Hero Academia Fans are Excited for World Heroes' Mission Movie

My Hero Academia fans are definitely excited for its next big movie, World Heroes' Mission! My Hero Academia is celebrating its fifth anniversary for its anime release this year, and part of that celebration is the third feature film in the franchise heading to theaters in Japan later this Summer. After keeping the majority of its details under wraps since it was initially announced late last year, My Hero Academia finally revealed a full look at the franchise's third feature film during a special panel at AnimeJapan 2021 with its very first trailer.

This trailer features quite a bit to get excited about as the title suggests, My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission is going to involve a threat that is endangering the entire world. This will bring Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki into the fold with some brand new looks as they join a world spanning team of heroes in order to take on this unforeseen threat.

Fans have been excited to see what the new film has to offer after the first trailer, and you can read on to see what they are saying about its first look!