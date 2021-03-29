My Hero Academia Fans are Excited for World Heroes' Mission Movie
My Hero Academia fans are definitely excited for its next big movie, World Heroes' Mission! My Hero Academia is celebrating its fifth anniversary for its anime release this year, and part of that celebration is the third feature film in the franchise heading to theaters in Japan later this Summer. After keeping the majority of its details under wraps since it was initially announced late last year, My Hero Academia finally revealed a full look at the franchise's third feature film during a special panel at AnimeJapan 2021 with its very first trailer.
This trailer features quite a bit to get excited about as the title suggests, My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission is going to involve a threat that is endangering the entire world. This will bring Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki into the fold with some brand new looks as they join a world spanning team of heroes in order to take on this unforeseen threat.
Fans have been excited to see what the new film has to offer after the first trailer, and you can read on to see what they are saying about its first look! What did you think of the first trailer for My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
New Looks for the Big Three!
THE BIG THREE! pic.twitter.com/RBdhNaNSMg— 🌺 #ThankYouHaikyuu (@todokugou) March 27, 2021
Such Cute New Hoods!
cat & bunny boys confirmed for movie 3⠀#myheroacademia pic.twitter.com/jDYiSKWQJ8— veverka (@reallyveverka) March 27, 2021
New Movies Everywhere!
YOU GET A MOVIE!
YOU GET A MOVIE!
YOU GET A MOVIE!
EVERYBODY GETS A MOVIE!
• Demon Slayer— ᴠ ᴇ ʟ ɪ (@VeliSensei) March 24, 2021
• My Hero Academia
• Jujutsu Kaisen
• Black Clover pic.twitter.com/xeSUT5dRDz
So Much Coolness to Look at!
That new My Hero Academia movie trailer though 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/U5l2mxExOe— 🕹🎶SEMAJ🎶🕹 (@MajimaruS) March 27, 2021
It's Going to Be Wild!
Y’all, this movie is gonna be CRAZY and I’m absolutely here for it. #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/XnAdik77So— Cameron (@campster64) March 27, 2021
These Boys are Looking Good!
THE THREE MUSKETEERS OMFG PLEASE THEY LOOK SO FINE😭❤️ LOOKING FORWARD TO THIS MOVIE!! #BNHA #BokuNoHeroAcademia #MHA #MyHeroAcademia #Bakugou #Deku #Shoto pic.twitter.com/zsmvdrcnSq— ❤️ (@louie_0312) March 27, 2021
So Many Small Details!
So the 3rd My Hero Academia movie is called World Heroes Mission, huh?
It looks awesome already. Should be interesting to see Izuku, Bakugo, and Todoroki as the main focus.
Seems like Tokoyami, Endeavor, and Hawks are in it as well.
Even Burnin’ is in it.
Can’t wait! pic.twitter.com/2wm4mo3dLE— Angel (@Games23_) March 28, 2021
We're Getting HOW Many Movies?
We really getting a Demon Slayer, Black Clover, My Hero Academia, AND a Jujutsu Kaisen movie?? pic.twitter.com/NI66TPRsNS— Yorozuya (@dintokiii) March 25, 2021
Look at Deku's New Suit Go!
My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes' Mission. I adore Izuku's black and green costume and I already have some questions (one most obvious when you see the short trailer). I can't wait to see this movie ^^ pic.twitter.com/0xgOTU6axF— Izuku Midoriya (@SeveringFayth) March 27, 2021
Wait a Minute...
My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission (2021) pic.twitter.com/6oDqTAcnGX— Habino (@Habino_) March 27, 2021