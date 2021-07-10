My Hero Academia Has Fans Falling Love With Bakugo All Over Again

My Hero Academia has switched things up in the fifth season of its anime, switching the positions of My Villain Academia and the Endeavor Agency Arc, and while fans are waiting to visit the story that focuses squarely on the League of Villains, they've also fallen in love with the explosive hero Bakugo all over again. With the explosive crime fighter working within the Endeavor Agency to learn "what he can't do," and continue his quest in becoming stronger than his rival Deku, Bakugo is going to be one of the aces in the hole for the upcoming War Arc.

The latest installment of My Hero Academia didn't just focus on Bakugo working beneath the number one hero, it also gave us the opportunity to see the return of the League of Villains with some new members added to the mix. As Hawks continues his undercover mission to learn more about the upcoming war that will see the Meta Liberation Army unleash an attack on hero society, it's clear that both heroes young and old will have some dark times ahead of them.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

