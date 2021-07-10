My Hero Academia Has Fans Falling Love With Bakugo All Over Again
My Hero Academia has switched things up in the fifth season of its anime, switching the positions of My Villain Academia and the Endeavor Agency Arc, and while fans are waiting to visit the story that focuses squarely on the League of Villains, they've also fallen in love with the explosive hero Bakugo all over again. With the explosive crime fighter working within the Endeavor Agency to learn "what he can't do," and continue his quest in becoming stronger than his rival Deku, Bakugo is going to be one of the aces in the hole for the upcoming War Arc.
The latest installment of My Hero Academia didn't just focus on Bakugo working beneath the number one hero, it also gave us the opportunity to see the return of the League of Villains with some new members added to the mix. As Hawks continues his undercover mission to learn more about the upcoming war that will see the Meta Liberation Army unleash an attack on hero society, it's clear that both heroes young and old will have some dark times ahead of them.
What was your favorite part of the latest episode of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.
Bakugo Vs Burnin
prevnext
Latest episode of MHA was fun! Loved Endeavor’s reaction to Bakugo, Hawks being his cool self and Todoroki w/his quips 👏🏻👏🏻 my fav tho was Bakugo & Burnin meeting 🤣 look at them! Great job @Seitz_Unseen @DavidMatranga1 @childishgamzeno @justinbriner @Lisalisejam @CliffordChapin pic.twitter.com/CERpqD4WjR— Fatima✨✨ (@soleilandpalms) July 10, 2021
Who Wouldn't Love That Face?
prevnext
Bakugo is so ugly I love him. pic.twitter.com/bzXJoAwe5W— NoirXuArt ૮₍˶ᵔ ᵕ ᵔ˶₎ა (@NoirXu2) July 10, 2021
A Complicated Relationship
prevnext
Bakugo and Deku: *have an extremely complicated relationship that repeatedly blows up in their faces because they can’t admit how much they care about each other*
Also Bakugo and Deku: *watches Shoto and Endeavor* “Wow. What a mess.”— EriCheri 🧡💚🍒🌸 (@EriCheri3) July 10, 2021
He's A Funny Dude, In All The Wrong Ways
prevnext
The one Bakugo joke actually made me laugh, a win for me and Nobu sounded cute 🎉 pic.twitter.com/IGoqnjWDCz— 💥Roo💥 (@Color_Division) July 10, 2021
An Excellent Entry
prevnext
MHA episode 103 episode was excellent i love how everything is starting to slowly fall into place in terms of a certain event taking place and glad to see Deku Shoto & Bakugo train under Endeavor. #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/UKikSyhJA9— Jake Granbell 💫 Neo TWEWY hype (@jacobhuston14) July 10, 2021
Nature Is Healing
prevnext
CRIEESSSSSSSSS pic.twitter.com/A2RRtG4EN8— crying over bakugo (@glassybliss) July 10, 2021
Why Can't We Be Friends?
prevnext
Ugh, this never ending fight between Bakugo and Deku is so frustrating😩 pic.twitter.com/peSUM9cjAx— Eminem つ ◕‿◕ ༽つ (@MaryiZaSprout) July 10, 2021
Wheezing
prevnext
I’m fucking wheezing wtf Bakugo pic.twitter.com/Xh9tWuSNwY— BAJICAKES 🔞 (@ellemintchan) July 10, 2021
An Unexpected Comedian
prevnext
bakugo is really funny without trying pic.twitter.com/OxZmDlo3Cl— jess ?! 10,9k for yoimiya (@fairiexiao) July 10, 2021
Major Character Development
prev
Bakugo has grown so much and everyone else too pic.twitter.com/5PM01cxMWM— vixen💋❤️ (@nico_robinv) July 10, 2021