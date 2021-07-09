My Hero Academia Promo Teases Hawks' Secret Villain Meeting

✖

My Hero Academia is teasing a secret villain meeting for Hawks with the promo for its next episode! The fifth season of the series came to a temporary standstill thanks to its recent programming delay in Japan, but now the anime (and Kohei Horikoshi's original manga) will be roaring back with a new entry. Episode 103 of the series will finally be making its debut on Saturday, July 10th and it will be offering a crucial next step in filling out not only the Endeavor Agency arc but the next massive arc to come soon after.

The first episode of My Hero Academia's second cour saw Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo begin their work study under Endeavor, but one of the more curious teases from the episode revealed that Hawks had gone undercover and is now investigating a mysterious villain group that's starting to pop up. With the promo for Episode 103 of the series, we actually get a first glimpse at these new villains as Hawks has a very important meeting:

We actually get a much closer look at this meeting, and one of the mysterious faces from the villains new group in the official promo images released for the episode:

As teased by Hawks' secret message to Endeavor in the previous episode and promotional materials for the anime, this is our first look at the Meta Liberation Army's full lineup. They'll become much more integral to the anime very soon, but that will be after we round out the final episodes of the Endeavor Agency arc to come.

