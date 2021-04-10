My Hero Academia Cosplay Imagines Yaoyorozu's Pro Hero Future

✖

One My Hero Academia cosplay imagines what Momo Yaoyorozu's future pro hero costume could look like! Like many of the other hopeful future heroes introduced alongside Izuku Midoriya as part of Class 1-A, Momo Yaoyorozu quickly became a fan favorite as she started to take more of a part in some of the fierce battles in the series. While she's relegated to the sidelines most of the time, there are few occasions where she's allowed to shine as the series highlights her strength as a strategist and leader in the field.

These moments help to paint quite the hopeful pro hero future for Momo, and while the series itself is currently contending what pro heroes in the future will actually look like, fans have taken it into their own hands to imagine future looks for the young heroes. Artist @haneame_cos has taken this to a new level by bringing a bolder look for Momo Yaoyorozu to life by imagining her pro hero future with some awesome cosplay! Check it out below:

Thankfully Momo Yaoyorozu is going to get another big chance to show off in the series fairly soon. The fifth season of My Hero Academia is now underway as part of the Spring 2021 schedule of new anime releases, and with this much anticipated return comes a series of unique battles between Class 1-A and 1-B. The two hero courses will be testing their respective growth against one another, so the first major arc of the season will be highlighting both rarely seen in action Class 1-A and 1-B students.

It's yet to be revealed as to whether or not the anime will be exploring beyond the events of the Joint Training arc kicking off with the next episode, but with 25 episodes slated for the season (matching the previous three) there is a good chance we'll be getting to see two major arcs of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series play out on screen before the final episode airs. But what do you think?

Where does Momo Yaoyorozu rank among your favorite characters in My Hero Academia overall? What kind of future would you want to see for the young hero? What are you hoping to see from her in Season 5 of the anime? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!