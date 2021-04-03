My Hero Academia Season 5 Casts One For All's First Host

✖

My Hero Academia has cast the voice behind One For All's first host for Season 5 of the anime series! With Season 5 of the series now in full swing with its newest episode, the anime has returned to the events of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series proper. The first episode of the new season was spent reintroducing fans to the extended cast of characters, but the second episode was the first proper premiere of the season as it dove right back into the major One For All cliffhanger Izuku Midoriya left us off with the fourth season.

The newest episode of My Hero Academia's fifth season picked up from that cliffhanger and revealed One For All's origins and ties to All For One. This sequence saw Izuku Midoriya see events from the past with All For One and his younger brother, the first host for One For All's power. With this debut, the series has officially cast Soichiro Hoshi (Kira Yamato in Gundam Seed) as the voice behind this mysterious figure:

Izuku Midoriya was seen taking his control of One For All to the next level with the fourth season of the series as he used the full extent of his power for a duration of time thanks to Eri's quirk, and it seems that this full use of power has had a permanent impact on Izuku's own body. It seems his use of it has enhanced his own level of One For All usage, but this dream seems to indicate we'll be seeing a lot more of this evolution in the rest of the season.

With the promotional trailers for the new season teasing a big surprise in store for Izuku's use of One For All, there's a good chance we'll see this popping off sooner or later.