My Hero Academia Season 5 Trailer Teases Izuku's One For All Surprise

My Hero Academia is teasing a huge One For All surprise for Izuku Midoriya in the newest trailer for Season 5! When My Hero Academia's fourth season came to an end there was a mysterious cliffhanger that saw Izuku Midoriya waking up within a mysterious black void inside of his One For All ability. While a fifth season of the series was confirmed to be in the works shortly after that fourth season ended, the mystery surrounding this cliffhanger has been one of the driving forces heading into the next slate of episodes.

While the first few promos and trailers for My Hero Academia's fifth season return have hyped up the upcoming battles between Class 1-A and Class 1-B for the Joint Training arc, the newest trailer for the season has finally given us our first real tease of the major hook of the arc from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series. It's our first tease that something is happening within Izuku's One For All.

You can check out the trailer in video above, and while the first half of the trailer shows off more of the fun action between the two classes of would be heroes, the second half of the trailer drops the major bomb. Seeing Izuku build up one of his Air Force blasts, something seemingly goes wrong as it catches the eyes of All Might, Shota Aizawa, Ochaco Uraraka, and Katsuki Bakugo.

Izuku seems to struggle a bit before it goes completely dark, and a bright flash kicks as for a brief second (through freeze frames) you can see a black energy exploding out of his hand. Ochaco can be heard screaming, and now we have one of the biggest hooks leading into this new season. Thankfully, this biggest hook also comes when we're the nearest to its big premiere as well.

My Hero Academia's anime will finally be returning for its fifth season on March 27th. The episode order for the new season has yet to be revealed as of this writing, so it's hard to gauge how much of the original manga this new season will cover. But we can rest easy knowing we'll have quite an action packed arc to jump off with!

What do you think of the newest trailer for My Hero Academia Season 5? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!