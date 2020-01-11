Watch: My Hero Academia Reveals Deku’s One For All 100 Percent Power

Midoriya has come a long way since he first began his dream of becoming a hero in My Hero Academia. After inheriting All Might’s quirk of One For All, Izuku has been evolving and teaching himself to better harness the awesome power that now resides within himself. As the fourth season has pitted Deku against the terrifying power of Overhaul and his gang of Yakuza, the battle between the hero and villain has taken things to an extreme level with not only Chisaki accessing a brand new transformation, but Midoriya gaining the power of “Infinite 100%”.

With Eri’s safety and freedom in the balance, Midoriya has been attempting to save the distressed girl from her predicament, though his current “Cowling” level hasn’t been enough to end the battle. Luckily for Deku, Eri’s quirk has begun to activate, allowing him to reach a brand new height in terms of his power level. As Eri has the ability to “revert” anything in her presence to an earlier time of their existence, Midoriya finds a way to battle against Overhaul in a way that he hadn’t previously been able to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Typically, when Deku accesses 100% of his power, his bones break and his limbs become practically useless, but thanks to Eri’s outpouring of her ability, whatever strength he lets loose will be instantly healed. “Infinite 100%” gives Izuku such high levels of strength, that when he first hits Overhaul, the monstrosity propels into the sky at super sonic speeds.

The Overhaul arc comes to a close with Midoriya finally bringing down Overhaul with a devastating blow, though we’ll have to see if this epic battle allows Deku to gain a better understanding of the power he inherited from All Might. As the preview for the next episode showed, the battle has certainly seen its fair share of casualties among both the heroes and the villains, and we’ll have to see just who made it out alive at the end of the day.

What did you think of Midoriya’s ultimate form? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. Funimation will soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America sometime later this year.