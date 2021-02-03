My Hero Academia Unveils New Costumes in This Season 5 Poster

✖

My Hero Academia is months out from its new season, but fans are already getting hyped for the comeback. The series plans on bringing Class 1-A out for a big reunion with Class 1-B, and that means our favorite students are about to hit the spotlight. Now, fans can get a look at the brand-new costumes which will debut in season five, and some of them are more impressive than others.

Recently, a set of two posters went live for My Hero Academia in honor of season five. It was there fans could check out both classes in all of their glory. As you can see below, Class 1-A is up top while the kids in Class 1-B hang out below. And if you are looking for new suits, then you best look down.

After all, Class 1-B has grown a lot since the Sports Festival and Summer Training Camp arcs. There are kids in costume here which we have not seen before. Of course, characters like Tetsutetsu and Monoma are easy to spot given their star power. The same goes for Kendo despite her updated outfit, but the same cannot be said for many others in Class 1-B.

As you can tell, the kids in this class value function over form as most of their costumes are tame. There is no one like Aoyama or even Ochaco in this group, but some Class 1-B costumes stand out. In the poster, the back row of students looks sleek as one girl appears to be dressed as a mushroom. There is another student in the front row who is wearing a scouter similar to those found in Dragon Ball. And to the left, it appears a beast-man has joined the class given his hairy outfit.

There is also something very important to note in these new posters. If you check out Class 1-A, you will find a surprising hero. The key visual shows Shinsou in the same group as Izuku, and that is new for My Hero Academia fans. It seems the character might be joining Class 1-A before long, so Mineta better watch his back. He might be exiled if he doesn't watch out!

What do you think of this new poster? Which of these costumes do you like the best...?