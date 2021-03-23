My Hero Academia Season 5 Premiere Date On Funimation & Crunchyroll Revealed

My Hero Academia fans have been waiting for quite some time since the fourth season came to an end with a big cliffhanger for Midoriya and the Quirk known as One For All, but it seems that said fans won't have to wait much longer as the anime series has revealed when it plans to air on both Funimation and Crunchyroll. With the fifth season starting with a training exercise between Class 1-A and 1-B of UA Academy, expect some big changes in the works for both the heroes and villains alike of Kohei Horikoshi's popular Shonen series.

In an Official Press Release, Funimation had this to say as to when fans can expect to once again return to the universe of UA Academy on their streaming service, as well as Hulu, with Crunchyroll debuting on the same date:

"Funimation today announced the season five premiere of the hit show My Hero Academia will return to its service on Saturday, March 27, across multiple global Funimation territories, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavia, Brazil, and Mexico. Funimation is the premier home for My Hero Academia fans in these countries, whether they prefer subtitles or dubbed content. The series is also available in North America on Funimation’s streaming partner Hulu."

(Photo: Studio Bones)

The Chief Creative Officer at Funimation Global Group, Asa Suehira, had this to say about the series return to Funimation:

“We are excited to have My Hero Academia coming back to its home on Funimation. It’s been an honor to bring the My Hero Academia story to the Funimation audience over the years and watch the community of fans team up with Deku and his friends.”

Though Class 1-B has taken a rather distinctive back seat to 1-A throughout the series, this Saturday, March 27th, it seems as if they are going to take their shots at turning things around and putting old rivalries to bed as they take on Midoriya and his classmates. Needless to say, the standard training exercise doesn't exactly go as planned and viewers can expect some big moments for the heroes as they continue their journey to becoming professional crime fighters for the world at large.

Will you be catching My Hero Academia's fifth season premiere later this week? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.