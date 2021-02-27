My Hero Academia Season 5 Releases New Trailer

The fifth season of My Hero Academia's anime is set to launch March 27th, and with the new installments comes a new challenge for the students of Class 1-A, facing off against their rivals in 1-B, and the Shonen franchise has released a brand new trailer as we await the return of Midoriya and his fellow students at UA Academy. Following season four's interesting finale which saw Deku learning more about the power of One For All, it's clear that the return of the anime is planning big things for the crime fighters created by Kohei Horikoshi.

Things definitely haven't been easy for Midoriya since he inherited the Quirk of One For All from his idol, All Might. With the former Symbol of Peace retiring from fighting crime following his titanic battle against All For One, Deku has had to step things up a little, proving himself in the last season by battling against the villainous Overhaul and the viral villain in Gentle Criminal. Needless to say, there are going to be plenty of challenges for both Izuku and his fellow classmates in this brand new exercise that will pit 1-A against 1-B while further sharpening their skills.

(Photo: Toho Studios)

On top of this big brawl, the season will also more than likely take the opportunity to dive further into the nefarious machinations of the League of Villains, with the origins of Shigaraki explored that much further. Like so many other characters in the franchise, the current young leader of the villainous band had quite the difficult upbringing, and the stories of Shigaraki during this time in the manga are definitely some long-awaited moments from fans of the franchise.

This year won't just be a big one thanks to the return of the anime series but is also getting fans ready for a brand new movie for My Hero Academia. Arriving as the third movie of the series, few details have been released by the franchise of what we can expect for our favorite heroes. As the first poster shows Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki wearing some fresh new outfits, it's clear that the next movie of the franchise plans to incorporate some changes into the mythos.

Are you hyped for the arrival of the fifth season of My Hero Academia?