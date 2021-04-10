My Hero Academia Brings Back Shinso

✖

The training exercise between Class 1-A and Class 1-B of UA Academy has begun, pitting the dozens of young heroes against one another, but surprisingly, a new combatant has entered the fray in the enigmatic crime fighter Shinso. With a Quirk that allows him to brainwash his opponents if he is able to talk to them, Shinso first made his presence known during the Sports Festival wherein he was assisting in stopping the battle that was raging out of control between Midoriya and Shoto Todoroki, as their Quirks were threatening to take both of their lives.

Shinso was originally a part of the "General Studies Class", which was a more rounded out place for students to be, but decided to attempt becoming a hero, wherein how he has become a part of this new training exercise. Training how to better use his Quirk that allows him to take over the minds of those who can hear his words, Hitoshi Shinso is placed in a unique position in this battle against 1-A and 1-B. Rather than being placed onto either one of the teams exclusively, Shinso is instead made a part of both.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

With teams being determined by pulling numbers, Shinso is placed onto a different team within both Class 1-A and Class 1-B, which comes as both a strength and a weakness to all the young heroes involved. Though having five heroes on one team might seem unfair, the ultimate goal to win the individual team battles is to capture four of your opponents in a "cute prison", meaning that having five members can also be seen as a liability.

Luckily, we get a brief opportunity to see Shinso in action, as he joins the likes of Froppy, Red Riot, Chargebolt, and Anima, as the first team of Class 1-A finds themselves being ambushed by their rivals in 1-B. Though Shinso is seemingly taking on the appearance of Eraserhead, it's clear that he is attempting to become a hero all his own while on the side of both hero classes.

With Shinso's spot on Class 1-B eventually pitting him against Midoriya's team, it's clear that the two are destined to trade blows during this training exercise.

