My Hero Academia Season 6 Poster Highlights Dabi and Shigaraki

My Hero Academia is just weeks from its return, and fans are ready to see what season six has in store. After all, the anime left off with a desperate cliffhanger last year, and it has put all of our heroes in danger. After all, the war between heroes and villains is about to begin, and a new season six poster has dropped for its nastiest fighters.

As you can see below, a new promo dedicated to Dabi and Shigaraki has been released. The artwork showcases the fan-favorite villains in their latest costumes. And of course, the former is looking more and more unhinged by the day.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Character Visual pic.twitter.com/augHeQQlsH — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) September 18, 2022

Shigaraki looks almost regal with his red cape here, and he is dressed in an enforced black undersuit with armor. As for Dabi, the character looks similar enough given his black trench coat and white shirt. His scars are looking as raw as ever, and fans know Dabi will push his wounds to their limit in order to show up the pro heroes.

Season six will bring these two villains back to the battlefield, and we know the pro heroes are hoping to get the jump on the gang. After all, Hawks infiltrated the League to learn all about the Paranormal Liberation Army, and the heroes are ready to raid their base city. Only time will tell how this ambush goes, but of course, manga readers know how this ends.

And as you might have guessed, well – things don't go as planned. My Hero Academia season six will adapt one of the manga's most intense arcs to date, after all. The stakes are going to raise drastically once season six gets into the swing of things. So if you want to tune into the action, My Hero Academia will return to the air on October 1st.

What do you think of this latest look at My Hero Academia season six? Are you excited to check out the show's comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.