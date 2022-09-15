My Hero Academia Exec Hypes Season 6 in New Interview

My Hero Academia's sixth season will be a major return in the fall anime season, exploring the War Arc which pit our favorite Class 1-A heroes against the Paranormal Liberation Front, the organization that was formed following the merger between the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army. Now, in a new interview with Studio Bones producer, Yoshihiro Oyabu, drops hints about the major episodes that will change Hero Society's landscape and which crime fighters fans should keep an eye on in the Shonen war to end them all.

Not only will the next phase of My Hero Academia see the likes of Deku, Bakugo, Shoto, Uravity, Froppy, and the other young heroes of Class 1-A teaming up against the massive forces of Shigaraki, several professional heroes will play pivotal roles in attempting to save Hero Society. As Oyabu explains in a recent interview in the publication Animedia, he distinguishes the rabbit hero Mirko and the duplication villain Twice as being two primary figures to keep an eye on. Those who have been following along with the manga know the important role that these two standouts will play, with Yoshihiro taking the opportunity to emphasize the actions performed by the rabbit hero and the tragedy of Twice.

The last time we saw Twice in the anime adaptation, the "My Villain Academia Arc" saw him gain a massive boost for his Quirk, allowing him to create thousands, if not tens of thousands, of duplicates, allowing the League of Villains to overwhelm the Meta Liberation Army and score a major victory. Twice has been something of a cheerleader for the League, definitely not appearing as evil as the likes of Dabi, Shigaraki, and Toga, though this might change in season six.

Oyabu also took the opportunity to state that every episode will have a major "highlight scene" and every character will have their moment in the Paranormal Liberation War, though anime fans should ready themselves as not every hero and villain will make it out of season six alive.

Via Shibuya Smash