My Hero Academia Season 6 Releases New Promo: Watch

My Hero Academia has been inching closer and closer to its Season 6 return of the anime coming along with the rest of the wave of new shows coming this Fall, and now fans have gotten another dose of hype for what's coming next for the sixth season of the series! Season 6 of the anime will be kicking the anime into high gear after building both the hero and villain sides over the fifth season's run. Now that the stage has been set, it's time to go to war as the two sides clash in the biggest fight in the anime to date.

It won't be too much longer now as My Hero Academia is officially scheduled to premiere on October 1st in Japan, and TOHO Animation has decided to celebrate with a new hype reel getting fans ready for the anime's return with this cool new promo! It has much of the footage seen from the previously released promotional trailers and teasers thus far, but thankfully it won't be that much longer until we get to see it all in action! You can check out the newest promo for My Hero Academia Season 6 below:

My Hero Academia Season 6 will be premiering on October 1st in Japan, but Crunchyroll has previously confirmed they will be streaming the new season alongside its release overseas. The staff and cast from the previous five seasons will return for the new episodes. The new opening theme for the series is titled "Hitamuki" as performed by SUPER BEAVER, and the new ending theme is titled "SKETCH" as performed by Kiro Akiyama. You can find the first five seasons of the series now streaming with Crunchyroll as well, and they tease the lead in to Season 6 as such:

"With Bakugo and Todoroki, Deku is doing his work-study at the office of the number one hero, Endeavor. Working hard in the best possible environment, he is growing as a hero and using Blackwhip, a new Quirk that was hiding in One For All. Meanwhile, Tomura Shigaraki from the League of Villains clashes against the Metahuman Liberation Army led by Re-Destro. While he's being driven into a corner fighting Re-Destro, he recovers forgotten memories of his terrible childhood and is awakened. He seizes the Metahuman Liberation Army, expands its influence, and now desires a new power for himself to destroy everything."

