My Hero Academia Season 6 Ending Teases Part 2's Arcs

My Hero Academia has officially returned with the second half of Season 6 of the anime, and the newest ending for the series is teasing one of the major arcs that we will get to see play out over the new episodes! The first half of the season wrapped up last Fall with the end of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc, and that means that the second half of the season has officially kicked off the anime adaptation for the Final Act saga from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series. Which means there is quite a lot of ground to cover next.

Without giving too much away, the Final Act saga technically encompasses the events of four major arcs thus far. Each of these arcs are packed with scenes that could go on for a lot longer in the anime if the team behind the series chooses, but given the pace of the series thus far, it's possible these new episodes could cover much more than expected. At least for now, we have a confrontation of the near final moments of the Tartarus Escapees arc. You can see the results of which in the anime's newest ending:

How Will My Hero Academia Season 6 End?

The new opening and ending theme sequences for Season 6's final episodes tease that we will see the Tartarus Escapees arc, colloquially known to by fans as either the "Dark Deku" or "Vigilante Deku" arcs due to some of the big decisions that Deku makes over the course of it. It only lasts for 22 chapters in Kohei Horikoshi's original manga, but so much happens so fast that the anime interpretation could make this last much longer before coming back in Season 7 with Star and Stripe's debut.

A big clue that a major focus will be on the Tartarus Escapees arc is the fact that Deku is seen with Class 1-A in the middle of a rainstorm, and this marks the end of this first major arc of the Final Act. Following a confrontation between these two sides, the final battle between the heroes and villains kicks off in full so it really just fires off from there. That might be what we get as a lead into Season 7.

But what are you hoping to see in My Hero Academia Season 6's final episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!