My Hero Academia Honors Season Six Casualty With New Art

The heroes of UA Academy took some serious hits in their fight against Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation Front in the sixth season of My Hero Academia's anime adaptation. While Deku and company starts picking up the piece following the biggest battle in the Shonen's history, they discover that a major crime fighter was not able to survive the fight for the future of Hero Society. To honor the fallen hero, creator Kohei Horikoshi has shared some tragic new art to celebrate the anime's return.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of My Hero Academia, we'll be diving into major spoiler territory while also revealing the identity of the hero who was killed thanks to the War Arc.

While civilians caught up in the battle call out for help, a teacher at UA Academy fell fighting against a number of villains that followed the lead of Shigaraki and the League of Villains. While not featured on the small screen, Midnight was one of the fallen heroes who died, with several Class 1-A students, unfortunately, finding her body and having little time to mourn before they need to get back into the task of saving innocent bystanders.

Midnight Hero Academia

Kohei Horikoshi, the mangaka who has continued the story of My Hero Academia to this day, shared a new sketch of Mina Ashido, aka Alien Queen, as she was the one to discover Midnight's torn mask and body as the young heroes grapple with the after-effects of the terrible war:

For the rest of season six, the War might be done, but Deku is going to have a rough road ahead of him as the ramifications of said battle are now going to create a major problem for the Shonen heroes. Realizing that his fight is far from over, Midoriya will have to go to some extremes when it comes to holding together Hero Society, as is seen in the latest opening theme for the anime adaptation as Shonen fans have finally seen Dark Deku in animation.

Are you sad to see Midnight leave the series? What was the biggest death for you that took place in the Paranormal Liberation War? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.