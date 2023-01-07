My Hero Academia Introduces "Dark Deku" in New OP: Watch

My Hero Academia's War Arc might have seen the heroes grasp victory while fighting against Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation Front, but the battle has made it so that Hero Society will never be the same. With this new storyline ready to begin, a new opening theme song has accompanied the latest episode, giving fans not only a new tune to rock out to, but bare witness to a new phase in Izuku Midoriya's life where he will need to get serious to help his friends and keep civilization from crumbling.

The new opening theme song is performed by the band Eve, and is titled "Bokura no", not only letting us see Izuku Midoriya's dark side but also introducing a new major character that is most likely set to appear in future episodes of season six. While we'll avoid major spoilers when it comes to the character known as Lady Nagant, the villainous sniper is set to throw a major monkey wrench into Deku's efforts to hold Hero Society together, and her origin story is one that shows how the crime fighters' way of life isn't always as hospitable and clean as they strive for.

Dark Deku Rises

My Hero Academia released the brand new opening that takes place as a result of the fallout from the Paranormal Liberation War, as the latest episode doesn't just explore the horrifying effects that the battle had on mankind, but also sees a major casualty arrive for UA Academy's Class 1-A:

【Opening Theme】

My Hero Academia Season 6 Part 2



OP: "Our" by Eve



Deku's new dark appearance will be explained later this season, with the effects of the fight against Shigaraki clearly having a major influence on what the wielder of One For All is ready and willing to do to save lives. Even with the heroes claiming victory in the first half of season six, the war against All For One is far from over and the preview with the second cours' premiere is hinting that things are only going to get worse for our favorite anime crime fighters.

What do you think of Dark Deku's look in My Hero Academia's anime adaptation? What predictions do you have for the fallout of the Paranormal Liberation War? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.