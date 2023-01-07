My Hero Academia Kills Major Hero in War Fallout

The sixth season of My Hero Academia has returned and while the Paranormal Liberation War might have come to an end with the heroes squeaking out a victory against Shigaraki and his forces, the ramifications of the massive brawl have changed Hero Society forever. While heroes young and old work to make sure that civilians are saved from the collateral damage, Class 1-A must now mourn a major character that has unfortunately passed on thanks to their fight against the villains.

Warning. If you have yet to see the premiere episode of My Hero Academia's Sixth Season Second Cours, be forewarned that we are about to get into major spoiler territory.

While all the students of Class 1-A were able to somehow escape the fight against the Paranormal Liberation Front with their lives, it seems that one of their teachers wasn't able to do the same. Seemingly taking place off-screen, the UA Academy teacher, Midnight, has died. The last time that we saw the seductive superhero, she was facing down a gaggle of antagonists that were bearing down on her. While we weren't able to see how Midnight kicked the bucket, a handful of Class 1-A students were able to come upon her body, unable to hold back their tears.

Midnight Hero Academia

(Photo: Studio Bones)

Midnight wasn't the only adult superhero that died in the fight against the villains it would seem, as the lesser-seen "Majestic" was also noted to have died in the brawl for the fate of Hero Society. With Shigaraki's awakening killing top-ranked heroes such as Crush and X-Less, the latest episode also saw some heroes deciding that in the face of the damage inflicted by the villains, they needed to find a new line of work, retiring from the hero game entirely.

With civilians questioning the heroes' ability to protect them, along with their trustworthiness following the major revelations of Dabi as the son of Endeavor, Deku is going to have to step it up when it comes to holding society together. Sporting a far darker appearance in the new opening credits of the second half of season six, "Dark Deku" is preparing to arrive in the anime adaptation.

