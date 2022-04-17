My Hero Academia Cosplay Gears Up for Mt. Lady’s Return in Season 6

One awesome My Hero Academia cosplay has brought back the Mineyama Hero: Mt Lady back to the spotlight ahead of her return with Season 6 of the anime! The fifth season of the series was a major transitional period for the franchise as both the heroes and villains were growing in their own respective ways while a new conflict had been bubbling in the background. This fifth season was setting the foundation for what was to come for the future of the anime, and fans will get to see all of that explode with the sixth season of the series coming later this year.

The final moments of the fifth season had teased that a major war between the heroes and villains was on the horizon as the heroes were preparing to launch an attack on the Paranormal Liberation Front’s base. We’ll get to see all of this kick off with the next season, and will finally get to see many of the heroes in action that we don’t get much of regularly. Because while Mt. Lady has been seen a few times before, it’s not until this coming war that she gets to have a major war. Reminding fans just why she’s such a big deal is some awesome cosplay from artist @missbricosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

My Hero Academia will be returning for Season 6 this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, but has yet to reveal a concrete date for the premiere as of this writing. What is known about the upcoming season, however, is that it will be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series. This war is a massive battle between the heroes and villains that ends up being so big that the series is still dealing with the fallout of it to this day.

There’s a case to be made for Season 6 of the anime to just take on the events of the war, but with so much happening in the manga since the war took place we could be in for much more than expected when the new season starts later this year! But what we do know is that it’s going to be a wild ride! What do you think? What are you hoping to see from Mt. Lady and the other heroes in the next season of My Hero Academia? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!