My Hero Academia Reveals New Image For Season Six

My Hero Academia is making a major comeback this fall with the sixth season of the anime adaptation set to adapt the War Arc, one of the biggest battles of the series that will see the young heroes of UA Academy face off against the villains of the Paranormal Liberation Front. With the premiere of this battle set to take place this fall, fans still have a few months before diving into this catastrophic brawl but Studio Bones has taken the opportunity to share a new key visual uniting some of the biggest professional heroes.

Luckily for Class 1-A, the young crime fighters are going to receive some serious backup as nearly all of the professional heroes, including the likes of Endeavor, Mirko, and Hawks, are set to test their Quirks against the villainous force that numbers over one hundred thousand. The new villain army, the Paranormal Liberation Front, was formed when Shigaraki was able to defeat Re-Destro at the end of the fifth season, with the League of Villains taking over the operations of the Meta Liberation Army. With Shigaraki’s young villains now having unlimited resources and countless followers at their disposal, fans should get ready for plenty of casualties when the sixth season of My Hero Academia hits later this year.

The official website for My Hero Academia revealed the new key visual to get fans excited for the upcoming season, taking the opportunity to focus on the biggest professional heroes that will be a part of the war against the villains as the status of hero society hangs in the balance:

The anime has some ground to cover before it hits the same events that are taking place in the manga, as Kohei Horikoshi hasn’t been shy that the current arc taking place will be the final one of the series. Pitting the heroes against the villains in a battle that even eclipses the War Arc, we definitely wouldn’t be surprised if we see more casualties taking place in the manga before the Shonen franchise comes to an end.

Are you hyped for the arrival of the War Arc later this year? Who do you want to survive the battle between heroes and villains? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.