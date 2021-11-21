My Hero Academia Season 6 Releases First Poster

My Hero Academia has released its very first poster giving fans a look at what to expect for Season 6 of the anime! When the fifth season came to an end earlier this year, it was quickly confirmed that the series would be returning for a sixth season very soon. The release window or date has yet to be revealed for this new season just yet, but what is most exciting is that the new season will be capitalizing on all of the build up for this huge conflict during the fifth season of the anime.

Season 6 of the anime will be picking up with the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series, and this arc not only features a huge war between the heroes and villains but its central conflict will finally see Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki squaring off at new levels of power. The two of them are heading for this clash, and that’s the focus of the very first poster for the new season shared on My Hero Academia’s official Twitter account. You can check it out below:

https://twitter.com/heroaca_anime/status/1462374806557380612?s=20

Season 5 of the series saw both the heroes and villains growing in different respective ways. Izuku discovered that he had more quirks and abilities hiding within One For All as he continues to master the use of it, and the hero world has made a concerted effort to get all of the young heroes ready for what’s to come. With the villain focused arc of the season we finally learned what that was as Shigaraki and the League of Villains took on a new villainous faction and emerged as a much stronger cohesive unit as a result.

The final episode of the fifth season featured a post-credits scene that saw Izuku and the other heroes gathering together for an attack on the Paranormal Liberation Front, and without giving too much away about what’s coming next, this is the start of a huge war that changes the course of the series forever. It’s such a huge arc, in fact, that the manga’s current chapters are still exploring the fallout that such a massive conflict has had on the rest of the world.

But what do you think of this first look at My Hero Academia Season 6? Are you ready for Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki’s high powered battle? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!