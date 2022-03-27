My Hero Academia Season 6 Shares New Status Update

My Hero Academia promised to bring fans a new season this year, and those plans are still in full swing. After all, the team behind the anime has been working on season six for some time now. And at last, we’ve been given a production update on the series ahead of the industry’s spring cour.

The update comes from My Hero Academia‘s official Twitter. The Japanese account posted the cover art of a season six script, and fans were told the show’s cast is already recording the new episodes.

https://twitter.com/heroaca_anime/status/1506954606512787458?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“The sixth season’s dubbing has already begun. The sixth season will feature a battle on a scale bigger than drawn before. Please look forward to the cast’s performances when the show broadcasts this fall,” the tweet reads.

As you can imagine, anime-only fans are as excited as they are nervous about the teaser. My Hero Academia has had some intense fights to date, but it seems season six will go beyond them all. Manga readers know how true that statement is if they are caught up with Kohei Horikoshi’s series. After all, the Paranormal Liberation Army has the kind of manpower to ruin our favorite pros, and that isn’t even counting its new leadership under Shigaraki.

For now, fans will have to wait and see how My Hero Academia season six does. The show is set to return to television this fall, after all. So if you need to catch up with the anime, you might want to start binging seasons one through five soon!

What do you think of this big update? Will you be watching My Hero Academia season six when it drops? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.